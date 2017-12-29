FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Speculators cut net short dollar bets to lowest since November -CFTC, Reuters
#Asian Currency News
December 29, 2017 / 8:49 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Speculators reduced their net short U.S. dollar bets earlier this week to their lowest level since mid-November, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The value of the net short dollar positions, derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars, was $458.0 million on Dec. 22.

That was lower than the prior week’s net short position of $2.18 billion. (Reporting by Richard Leong; editing by Diane Craft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
