Speculators' net short bets on dollar at near 4-month low -CFTC, Reuters

NEW YORK, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Speculators’ net short bets on the U.S. dollar slipped to the smallest position in nearly four months, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Monday.

The value of the dollar’s net short position, derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars, was $1.92 billion, in the week to Nov. 7.

That compares with a net short position of $3.37 billion the previous week. To be short a currency means traders believe it will fall in value.

Meanwhile, the net short position on the Japanese yen was the largest since January 2014 and the net short position on the Swiss franc grew to the largest since December 2016.

Speculators’ bets on sterling swung to a net short position in the latest week, data showed. (Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)