Speculators trim short dollar position; trims short bets on bitcoin-CFTC, Reuters data

NEW YORK, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Speculators raised net short U.S. dollar bets, pushing them to their highest level since mid-December, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The value of the net short dollar positions, derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars, was $4.62 billion in the week ended Jan. 2, up from net shorts of around $460 million the previous week.

Speculators, meanwhile, pared back net short position on bitcoin futures traded on Cboe Global Markets to 1,688 contracts this week, from 1,801 the previous week, CFTC data showed. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; editing by Diane Craft)