September 22, 2017 / 8:04 PM / in a month

Speculators up net short U.S. dollar bets; most since Jan. 2013 -CFTC, Reuters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    NEW YORK, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Speculators' net short bets on
the U.S. dollar grew to the largest since January 2013 in the
latest week, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity
Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.
    The value of the dollar's net short position, derived from
net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in
the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and
Australian dollars, was $13.19 billion, in the week to September
19.
    That compares with a net short position of $11.57 billion
the previous week and marks the fifth straight week of increases
in the bearish position.
    Meanwhile, the net short position in sterling shrank to
10,161 contracts, the least since November 2015.

 (Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; editing by Diane Craft)

