UPDATE 1-Speculators add to bearish bets against U.S. dollar -CFTC, Reuters

(Adds details, comments, tabular data, byline) By Saqib Iqbal Ahmed NEW YORK, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Speculators' net short bets on the U.S. dollar grew in the latest week to the highest total since January 2013, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net short position, derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars, totaled $13.19 billion, in the week to Sept. 19. That compares with a net short position of $11.57 billion the previous week and marks the fifth straight week of increases in the net bearish bet against the greenback. To be short a currency means traders believe it will fall in value. In a wider measure of dollar positioning that includes net contracts on the New Zealand dollar, Mexican peso, Brazilian real and Russian ruble, the U.S. dollar posted a net short position valued at $16.65 billion, up slightly from $16.36 billion a week earlier. Investors have increasingly lost faith in U.S. President Donald Trump's ability to pass his proposed tax cuts and infrastructure spending plans through Congress, which were expected to pump up growth and inflation, increasing the pace of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. Wednesday's signal from the U.S. central bank that it may raise interest rates for a third time this year, gave the dollar a small boost. "The Fed may have changed the market's sentiment a little bit about the dollar, at least in the short term," said Sireen Harajli, FX strategist at Mizuho in New York. "But I don't think it's going to see the kind of strength that we would expect had the administration been able to implement some of the policies that were expected at the beginning of the year," she said, adding: "My guess would be that the next week's data is going to show some of these short positions trimmed." The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against six major currencies, was up 0.34 percent for the week. Meanwhile, the net short position in sterling shrank to 10,161 contracts, the least since November 2015. The BoE surprised markets on Sept. 14 when it said, despite the big uncertainties about Brexit, that most of its policymakers thought a rate hike was likely in the coming months, if underlying inflation pressure continues to grow. "This has led some people to expect gains in the pound going forward," said Harajli. BoE's interest-rate setters have to decide whether to raise British interest rates for the first time in a decade in six weeks' time. Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) $5.749 billion Sept. 19, 2017 Prior week week Long 42,435 40,642 Short 93,757 97,939 Net -51,322 -57,297 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) $-9.407 billion Sept. 19, 2017 Prior week week Long 190,025 191,102 Short 127,272 105,044 Net 62,753 86,058 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) $0.858 billion Sept. 19, 2017 Prior week week Long 76,556 68,938 Short 86,717 115,023 Net -10,161 -46,085 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) $0.204 billion Sept. 19, 2017 Prior week week Long 13,387 13,556 Short 14,956 14,870 Net -1,569 -1,314 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) $-4.789 billion Sept. 19, 2017 Prior week week Long 100,675 91,645 Short 41,829 41,146 Net 58,846 50,499 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) $-5.807 billion Sept. 19, 2017 Prior week week Long 102,990 101,713 Short 30,478 38,680 Net 72,512 63,033 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) $-2.163 billion Sept. 19, 2017 Prior week week Long 136,338 143,188 Short 59,386 26,190 Net 76,952 116,998 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) $-0.488 billion Sept. 19, 2017 Prior week week Long 23,248 25,150 Short 16,578 12,800 Net 6,670 12,350 (Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed, editing by G Crosse)