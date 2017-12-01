UPDATE 1-Speculators raise short U.S. dollar bets to largest since late Oct -CFTC, Reuters

(Adds comment, table, details, byline) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Speculators' net short dollar bets rose to their largest in roughly more than a month, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The value of the net short dollar positions, derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars, was $3.93 billion in the week ended Nov. 28. That was higher than the previous week's net short position of $3.15 billion. The dollar net shorts rose for a second straight week. Speculators have been short the greenback for 20 straight weeks. In a wider measure of dollar positioning that includes net contracts on the New Zealand dollar, Mexican peso, Brazilian real and Russian ruble, the U.S. dollar posted a net short position valued at $6.213 billion this week, from $5.23 billion previously. The dollar ended the week on a slightly positive note, with the index up 0.1 percent given strong U.S. economic data this week. "The data largely confirmed the view that the world’s largest economy increased momentum as it entered the final months of 2017," said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst, at Commonwealth FX in Washington. The reports also largely kept alive expectations the Federal Reserve will likely continue to normalize U.S. monetary policy at a steady and gradual pace, he added. But gains would have been much higher this week had it not for the ABC report saying former adviser Michael Flynn was prepared to testify that Trump directed him to make contact with the Russians when he was a presidential candidate. Amid the Flynn news, the "dollar appeared to be marking time ahead of both the U.S. tax reform outcome and the Fed's next pivotal meeting in mid-December," said James Chen, head of research at Forex.com in Bedminster, New Jersey. Yen shorts, meanwhile, declined to 110,640 contracts, the smallest since mid-October. Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) $12.407 billion Nov. 28, 2017 Prior week week Long 39,793 44,382 Short 150,433 166,984 Net -110,640 -122,602 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) $-13.272 billion Nov. 28, 2017 Prior week week Long 205,160 195,909 Short 115,479 100,472 Net 89,681 95,437 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) $-0.381 billion Nov. 28, 2017 Prior week week Long 66,549 58,358 Short 61,976 58,658 Net 4,573 -300 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) $3.834 billion Nov. 28, 2017 Prior week week Long 17,581 20,821 Short 47,765 50,561 Net -30,184 -29,740 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) $-3.563 billion Nov. 28, 2017 Prior week week Long 67,882 67,324 Short 22,224 22,199 Net 45,658 45,125 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) $-2.953 billion Nov. 28, 2017 Prior week week Long 78,202 78,134 Short 39,320 38,317 Net 38,882 39,817 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) $-2.415 billion Nov. 28, 2017 Prior week week Long 112,966 110,044 Short 23,400 29,658 Net 89,566 80,386 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) $0.967 billion Nov. 28, 2017 Prior week week Long 23,960 22,489 Short 37,982 35,883 Net -14,022 -13,394 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss Editing by Marguerita Choy)