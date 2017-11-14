FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CFTC settles charges against FCStone Merchant Services, INTL FCStone Financial
Sections
Featured
Steady inflation leaves question mark over BoE rate action
economy
Steady inflation leaves question mark over BoE rate action
Oil seen as real prize of Iran's Kurdish adventure
Middle East
Oil seen as real prize of Iran's Kurdish adventure
Italy's election pits populists against populists
euro zone
Italy's election pits populists against populists
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 14, 2017 / 7:45 PM / Updated 9 hours ago

CFTC settles charges against FCStone Merchant Services, INTL FCStone Financial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - The Commodity Futures Trading Commission settled charges on Tuesday against FCStone Merchant Services LLC and INTL FCStone Financial Inc after they agreed to pay a $280,000 civil penalty and stop activity that violated trading laws and regulations.

The CFTC had charged FCStone Merchant Services LLC with entering noncompetitive trades, and it accused INTL FCStone Financial Inc of reporting non-bona fide prices to the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. (Reporting by David Alexander)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.