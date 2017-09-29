UPDATE 1-Speculators cut U.S. natgas net longs for 1st week in four -CFTC

(Adds gas prices and benchmarks) Sept 29 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas speculators cut their net long positions for the first time in four weeks on forecasts calling for a possible third consecutive warmer-than-normal winter and a slow but steady increase in production. Speculators in four major New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) markets reduced bullish bets by 59,814 contracts to 254,725 in the week to Sept. 26, the least since early August, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Friday. That is the biggest weekly decline in speculative net longs since early June. That compares with a five-year (2012-2016) average speculative net long position of around 127,300. The biggest net long position was 456,475 in April 2013, while the biggest net short position was 166,165 in November 2015, according to Reuters data. Gas futures on the NYMEX averaged $2.97 per million British thermal units during the five trading days ended Sept. 26 versus $3.08 during the five trading days ended Sept. 19. In their latest forecasts, meteorologists predicted temperatures would be near normal in November, January and February and warmer than average in December. If correct, that would be the third winter in a row that temperatures were somewhat warmer than normal during at least some of the coldest months of the year. Traders said a "warm" winter reduces the chances that gas prices will spike later this year because there will be less demand for the fuel to heat homes and businesses. They also noted stockpiles were still a little above normal for this time of year and gas output was rising, so there should be enough fuel available even if the weather does turn colder than currently expected. U.S. output over the past 30-days averaged 73.9 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd), topping the 71.0 bcfd produced during the same period in 2016. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Diane Craft and Sandra Maler)