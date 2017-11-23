FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Chad's President Deby sacks finance minister - decree
November 23, 2017 / 3:11 PM / a day ago

UPDATE 1-Chad's President Deby sacks finance minister - decree

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds interim minister, background)

N‘DJAMENA, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Chad’s President Idriss Deby has sacked Finance Minister Christian Georges Diguimbaye, a government decree showed.

The decree dated Nov. 21, reviewed by Reuters on Thursday, also dismissed Diguimabye’s deputy, Banata Tchalet Sow. It gave no reason for the sackings.

Abdoulaye Sabre Fadoul, the minister-secretary general of the government in charge of institutional reform, will serve as interim finance minister, the decree said.

Diguimbaye and Sow’s dismissal came amid a standoff with Swiss-based commodities giant Glencore over more than $1 billion the West African country owes it in oil-backed loans.

Chad is under pressure to restructure its debt to Glencore for a second time after the International Monetary Fund said this year that its external commercial debt was unsustainable.

Chad pumps about 130,000 barrels per day of oil but ranks 186th out of 188 countries on the U.N. Human Development Index.

Reporting By Madjiasra Nako; Writing by Aaron Ross; Editing by Tim Cocks

