Cheniere signs 15-year LNG supply pact with trader Trafigura

Jan 16 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas producer Cheniere Energy Inc said on Tuesday Singapore-based commodity trader Trafigura Pte Ltd would buy about 1 million tonnes of natural gas per year from its unit for 15 years, starting 2019.

The agreement with Cheniere Marketing, LLC would help the Houston-based company to fund its expansion plans, Chief Executive Jack Fusco said.

The company has been expanding its presence in Asia to benefit from the rising demand for liquefied natural gas from the region.

According to the sale-purchase agreement, the purchase price for LNG is indexed to the monthly Henry Hub benchmark price, including a fee. (Reporting by Karan Nagarkatti in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)