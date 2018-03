JOHANNESBURG, March 9 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Competition Tribunal on Friday approved, subject to conditions, a deal for China’s Sinopec Corp to buy Chevron’s assets in South Africa and Botswana.

State-owned Sinopec was competing for the assets with commodities trader and miner Glencore, which swooped in last October with a $973 million bid following delays to Sinopec’s original agreement. (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla Editing by Joe Brock)