FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Technology
Commodities
Banks
Autos
Environment
Sport
Lifestyle
#Energy
February 2, 2018 / 1:44 PM / a day ago

Chevron Q4 profit jumps on cost cuts; one-time tax gain of $2 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - U.S. oil producer Chevron Corp said on Friday its quarterly profit jumped more than seven-fold due to cost cuts and rising crude prices.

The company posted fourth-quarter net income of $3.1 billion, or $1.64 per share, compared to $415 mnillion, or 22 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Chevron saw a $2 billion non-cash benefit related to the recent U.S. tax overhaul. Production rose 3 percent to 2.7 million barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Mike Wirth became Chevron’s chairman and chief executive on Thursday, replacing the retiring John Watson. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.