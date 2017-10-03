FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chile 2018 budget proposal allows for $8.5 bln in debt -document
October 3, 2017 / 5:05 PM / 16 days ago

Chile 2018 budget proposal allows for $8.5 bln in debt -document

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Chilean President Michelle Bachelet’s 2018 budget proposal allows for the government to issue up to $8.5 billion worth of debt, according to a copy of the document seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

That would be less than the $10.5 billion in debt approved for this year, due to an expected increase in government revenue and a gradual economic recovery. The proposal was presented to members of Chile’s lower house of Congress on Tuesday. (Reporting by Antonio de la Jara and Felipe Iturrieta; Writing by Luc Cohen)

