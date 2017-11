SANTIAGO, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Chilean central bank policymakers decided unanimously to leave its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 2.5 percent in November but the committee considered a 25-basis-point cut, minutes of the meeting showed on Wednesday.

Inflation in Chile has risen more slowly than anticipated in recent months, leading the central bank to leave open the possibility for increased stimulus. (Reporting by Dave Sherwood; Editing by Catherine Evans)