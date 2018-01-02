FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chile central bank unanimous in leaving rates unchanged -minutes
January 2, 2018 / 11:49 AM / a day ago

Chile central bank unanimous in leaving rates unchanged -minutes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Chilean central bank policymakers decided unanimously to leave the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 2.5 percent in December but the committee considered a 25-basis-point cut, minutes of that month’s meeting showed on Tuesday.

In its last meeting of 2017, policymakers cited a “a fragile recovery” of the economy in justifying their decision.

Chilean inflation has risen more slowly than anticipated in recent months, leading the central bank to leave open the possibility of increased stimulus. (Reporting by Dave Sherwood; editing by John Stonestreet)

