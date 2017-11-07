FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chile cenbank considered rate cut in October -minutes
November 7, 2017 / 12:07 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

Chile cenbank considered rate cut in October -minutes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Chile’s central bank’s decision to leave its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 2.5 percent in October was unanimous, but the committee considered a 25-basis-point cut, minutes of the most recent monetary policy meeting published showed on Tuesday.

“There had not been a substantial change from what was expected in September, but the risks to inflation’s convergence had accentuated,” the central bank said in its October minutes. The discussion came as inflation is taking longer than expected to rise toward the central bank’s target. (Reporting by Antonio de la Jara; Writing by Luc Cohen; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

