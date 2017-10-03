FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chile cenbank decision to leave rates unchanged was unanimous- minutes
October 3, 2017 / 11:49 AM / in 16 days

Chile cenbank decision to leave rates unchanged was unanimous- minutes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - The Central Bank of Chile’s decision to leave its benchmark interest rates unchanged at 2.50 percent in its September policy meeting was unanimous, although members of the committee discussed the possibility of a rate cut, according to minutes of the discussion.

“It seemed appropriate to maintain the TPM (Monetary Policy Rate) at 2.50 percent with a neutral bias, as under the monetary policy expressed with this option, the most likely scenario was that there would be no change in the TPM in the coming months,” the central bank said in the minutes.

Reporting by Antonio de la Jara; Editing by Daniel Flynn

