FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Union at Chile's Lomas Bayas mine says far from agreement with Glencore
Sections
Featured
Britain needs "latte levy" on disposable coffee cups, say MPs
Environment
Britain needs "latte levy" on disposable coffee cups, say MPs
Apple and researchers eye patches to solve Intel chip flaws
Technology
Apple and researchers eye patches to solve Intel chip flaws
Smith and Khawaja frustrate England in Sydney
Sport
Smith and Khawaja frustrate England in Sydney
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breaking City News
January 4, 2018 / 1:46 PM / a day ago

Union at Chile's Lomas Bayas mine says far from agreement with Glencore

Antonio De la Jara

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Unionized workers at Glencore’s Lomas Bayas copper mine in Chile on Thursday rejected a final contract offer from the global miner and had begun a period of government-facilitated mediation to avoid a strike, the union told Reuters.

Union president Pedro Valdivia said the union was set to strike on January 10 if no agreement was reached.

“The atmosphere is tense. For now, we’re far from reaching a deal,” Valdivia told Reuters.

Lomas Bayas produced 67,000 tonnes of copper between January and October of 2017. Chile is the world’s top copper producer. (Reporting by Antonio De la Jara)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.