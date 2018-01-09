FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Workers at Lomas Bayas mine in Chile call off strike plans
Sections
Featured
The challenge of turning Korean thaw into longer-term detente
North Korea
The challenge of turning Korean thaw into longer-term detente
Myanmar prosecutor seeks charges against Reuters reporters
Myanmar
Myanmar prosecutor seeks charges against Reuters reporters
Inside the growing backlash against China
Commentary
Inside the growing backlash against China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#UK SMALL CAPS Report
January 9, 2018 / 1:40 AM / 2 days ago

Workers at Lomas Bayas mine in Chile call off strike plans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Unionized workers at Chile’s Lomas Bayas copper mine have canceled plans to start a strike this week after accepting a contract offer from operator Glencore Plc, a union leader told Reuters on Monday.

Workers approved the company’s proposal for a 2 percent wage hike and a $10,750 bonus, said Pedro Valdivia, the president of the Lomas Bayas union. “Almost 90 percent of workers accepted the company’s offer,” he said.

The union had threatened to go on strike on Jan. 10 if no agreement was reached. Lomas Bayas produced 67,000 tonnes of copper between January and October of 2017. (Reporting By Antonio de la Jara; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.