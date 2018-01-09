Workers at Lomas Bayas mine in Chile call off strike plans

SANTIAGO, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Unionized workers at Chile’s Lomas Bayas copper mine have canceled plans to start a strike this week after accepting a contract offer from operator Glencore Plc, a union leader told Reuters on Monday.

Workers approved the company’s proposal for a 2 percent wage hike and a $10,750 bonus, said Pedro Valdivia, the president of the Lomas Bayas union. “Almost 90 percent of workers accepted the company’s offer,” he said.

The union had threatened to go on strike on Jan. 10 if no agreement was reached. Lomas Bayas produced 67,000 tonnes of copper between January and October of 2017. (Reporting By Antonio de la Jara; Editing by Sandra Maler)