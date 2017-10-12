FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chile 2018 fiscal deficit may be narrower than forecast -finmin
October 12, 2017 / 10:05 PM / in 7 days

Chile 2018 fiscal deficit may be narrower than forecast -finmin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Chile’s Finance Minister Nicolas Eyzaguirre told Reuters on Thursday economic growth and higher copper prices could lead to a narrower 2018 fiscal deficit than the 1.9 percent of gross domestic product projection in the government’s budget bill.

In a telephone interview from Washington, Eyzaguirre also said a surprise fall in inflation in September demonstrated there is more space for economic growth than in the past. (Reporting by Antonio de la Jara, Felipe Iturrieta and Dave Sherwood)

