SANTIAGO, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Chile’s central bank held its 2018 GDP growth of between 2.5 and 3.5 percent on Monday, while revising downward slightly its forecast for inflation, leaving open the possibility for easing.

In its end-of-year IPoM economic report, the bank also predicted 2017 GDP growth at 1.4 percent, its lowest level in the world’s top copper producer since 2009.