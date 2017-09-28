FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chile sees no obstacle to Albemarle request to hike lithium output cap
Chile sees no obstacle to Albemarle request to hike lithium output cap

SANTIAGO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The head of Chile’s CORFO state development agency told Reuters on Thursday he saw “no reason to object” to Albemarle Corp’s request for an increase in its annual lithium production limit.

Eduardo Bitran said he hoped CORFO’s board would be able to consider the request in November and approve the change this year. Albemarle had requested the quota hike last week, citing technological advancements that allowed it to obtain more of the mineral without needing to extract more brine. (Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta; Writing by Luc Cohen; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

