Mandalay invokes force majeure at Chile's Cerro Bayo mine

June 30 (Reuters) - Canadian miner Mandalay Resources Corp said on Friday it has started issuing notices to suspend its obligations to customers, suppliers and contractors of Cerro Bayo Mine Complex in Chile after a section of the mine was flooded on June 9.

The company said its unit Minera Cerro Bayo has invoked force majeure and was reviewing alternatives for the future of mining at Cerro Bayo.

Two workers went missing following the flooding of Delia NW mine, part of Mandalay's Cerro Bayo complex.

Mandalay Resources had said on Tuesday that efforts to locate the trapped miners in the flooded silver and gold mine were unsuccessful.

The company said on Friday it will provide detailed update on its plans for the mine along with its second-quarter results on August 10 after market hours. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)