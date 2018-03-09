Workers at Los Pelambres mine in Chile reject contract offer

BUENOS AIRES, March 9 (Reuters) - Workers in the largest union at Antofagasta PLC’s Los Pelambres copper mine in Chile rejected an offer for a new labor contract, paving the way for a strike, a union source told Reuters on Friday.

Workers and the company would still have to go through a mediation process with the government to try to reach a deal. Another union representing workers at the mine’s mill has already reached a deal with Antofagasta. Chile is the world’s No. 1 copper producer and exporter. (Reporting by Fabián Andrés Cambero Writing by Luc Cohen Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)