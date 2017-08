SANTIAGO, July 20 (Reuters) - The union at Antofagasta's Zaldivar copper mine in Chile said on Thursday that workers and the company had failed to reach a wage deal and that they had agreed to extend government-mediated talks into next week.

Last week, the union voted to strike, prompting the mediated talks and a new contract offer. (Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Editing by Sandra Maler)