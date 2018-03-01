FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Reuters Investigates
Technology
Sport
Environment
Science
Entertainment
Health
Basic Materials
March 1, 2018 / 10:15 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

Chile's Los Pelambres copper mine workers vote next week on new contract -union

Antonio De la Jara

2 Min Read

SANTIAGO, March 1 (Reuters) - The main union of Chile’s Los Pelambres copper mine will vote next week on a new contract its members have not yet received and which could lead to a strike if they refuse, a union leader told Reuters on Thursday.

The president of the union for Los Pelambres, a unit of the local group Antofagasta, said the company’s proposal would be finalized no later than Friday.

“We are waiting for the last offer, I do not know if it will meet the expectations, in the early negotiation we did not reach an agreement,” Sergio Munoz said.

“Now it will be decided in a vote next week and there are two roads: we accept the proposal or we reject and we are going to strike.”

In the list of petitions to the company, Munoz detailed that they seek a wage increase of 4.0 percent, monthly bonuses and a signing bonus.

He added that in case the union rejects the company’s offer, the 447 members have already raised $437,000 to face and settle the costs of an eventual strike.

Los Pelambres, which has received environmental approval for a $1.1 billion optimization plan, produced 356,300 tons of copper last year. (Reporting by Antonio De la Jara; Writing by Cassandra Garrison; editing by Grant McCool)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.