Chile central bank holds interest rate at 2.5 percent

SANTIAGO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Chile’s central bank held the benchmark interest rate at 2.5 percent on Thursday, in line with market expectations, and said inflation had a downward bias in the short term.

The monetary authority said it would remain attentive to variances from its base case scenario of inflation converging at 3 percent over a two-year time horizon. The bank brought its last easing cycle to an end in May and has held the rate steady since then. (Reporting by Santiago bureau; Writing by Luc Cohen; editing by Diane Craft)