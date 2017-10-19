FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Chile central bank holds interest rate at 2.5 percent
#Markets News
October 19, 2017 / 9:25 PM / 2 days ago

CORRECTED-Chile central bank holds interest rate at 2.5 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects spelling of last name of central bank president)

SANTIAGO, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Chile’s central bank held the benchmark interest rate at 2.5 percent on Thursday, in line with market expectations, but warned it would pay close attention to risks of a delay in the convergence of inflation toward its target.

Central Bank President Mario Marcel told Reuters last week the monetary authority would evaluate whether a surprise drop in consumer prices in September would impact its inflation target of 3 percent over a two-year horizon. The bank brought its last easing cycle to an end in May and has held the rate steady since then. (Reporting by Antonio de la Jara; Writing by Luc Cohen; Editing by Sandra Maler)

