CORRECTED-Chile central bank holds interest rate at 2.5 percent

SANTIAGO, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Chile’s central bank held the benchmark interest rate at 2.5 percent on Thursday, in line with market expectations, but warned it would pay close attention to risks of a delay in the convergence of inflation toward its target.

Central Bank President Mario Marcel told Reuters last week the monetary authority would evaluate whether a surprise drop in consumer prices in September would impact its inflation target of 3 percent over a two-year horizon. The bank brought its last easing cycle to an end in May and has held the rate steady since then.