FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Chile central bank holds interest rate at 2.5 percent
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
business
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
Moving machinery using mind power alone
technology
Moving machinery using mind power alone
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
October 19, 2017 / 10:30 PM / in 2 days

UPDATE 1-Chile central bank holds interest rate at 2.5 percent

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds detail from central bank statement, context, comment)

SANTIAGO, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Chile’s central bank held the benchmark interest rate at 2.5 percent on Thursday, in line with market expectations, but warned it would pay close attention to risks of a delay in the convergence of inflation toward its target.

Central Bank President Mario Marcel told Reuters last week the monetary authority would evaluate whether a surprise drop in consumer prices in September would impact its inflation target of 3 percent over a two-year horizon. The bank brought its last easing cycle to an end in May and has held the rate steady since then.

In its statement, the bank’s board said inflation would remain below its target in the short term, which could prompt it to change its interest rate.

With the 0.2 percent drop in September, annualized inflation fell to 1.5 percent, while market expectations for short-term inflation fell significantly.

“The October consumer price index will determine whether the (interest rate) adjustment materializes,” Chilean bank Bci said in a note on Thursday.

Market expectations for October inflation are in the range of 0.2 to 0.3 percent. Economists expect November and December inflation around zero, which would leave year-end inflation between 1.6 and 1.8 percent. (Reporting by Antonio de la Jara; Writing by Luc Cohen; Editing by Sandra Maler and James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.