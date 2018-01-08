TABLE-Chile posts 2917 trade surplus of $6.907 billion

SANTIAGO, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Chile posted a trade surplus of of $6.907 billion for full-year 2017, fueled by a recovery of copper exports, central bank data showed on Monday.

The bank said the country had a trade surplus of $1.057 billion in December, about twice the $512 million surplus reported in November.

Copper export revenue in December was $3.865 billion in December, central bank data showed.

The bank projects the world’s top copper exporter to post a trade balance of $8.800 billion in full-year 2018.