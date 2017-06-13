FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China aviation regulator to join probe of China Eastern incident - Xinhua
June 13, 2017 / 11:50 AM / 2 months ago

China aviation regulator to join probe of China Eastern incident - Xinhua

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, June 13 (Reuters) - China's aviation regulator said on Tuesday it will join other authorities to investigate an incident this week that forced a China Eastern Airlines plane to return to an airport soon after takeoff, the Xinhua state news agency reported.

Pictures of the Airbus A330-200, which had been headed for Shanghai before it was forced to turn back to Sydney because of a mid-air emergency, showed a gaping hole in the casing of one of its engines.

No one was injured in the incident. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Robert Birsel)

