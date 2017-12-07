FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Alibaba to cooperate with Ford Motor for new retail opportunities
December 7, 2017

Alibaba to cooperate with Ford Motor for new retail opportunities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Dec 7 (Reuters) - China’s e-commerce giant Alibaba said on Thursday it signed an agreement with Ford Motor on strategic cooperation to jointly explore areas such as connectivity, cloud computing and artificial intelligence.

“The agreement aims to explore new ways to redefine how consumers purchase and own vehicles, as well as how to leverage digital channels to identify new retail opportunities,” Alibaba said in a press release.

The agreement between Alibaba and Ford is to “explore a pilot study” for new retail opportunities, it added. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

