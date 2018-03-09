Ford's China vehicle sales in February fall 30 pct y/y

BEIJING, March 9 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co said on Friday its vehicle sales in China fell 30 percent in February from a year earlier, as it continued to struggle in the world’s largest auto market.

The U.S. automaker, whose sales in January fell 18 percent year-on-year, said sales volume last month totaled 47,483 vehicles.

Sales volume in the first two months of the year totaled 123,473 vehicles, down 23 percent from the same period a year ago.

Ford officials have attributed the weak start to 2018 to the dearth of new or significantly redesigned car models in its product pipeline - a factor that has weighed on the company’s business at least since early 2017.

Ford does not expect new products to start hitting the market in China till the first quarter of next year. (Reporting By Norihiko Shirouzu Editing by Shri Navaratnam)