BEIJING, Dec 5 (Reuters) - General Motors Co’s sales in China rose 13 percent in November from a year ago to 418,225 vehicles, following an increase of 11 percent in October, the company said on Tuesday.

The Detroit automaker’s sales volume in the first 11 months of the year totalled 3.55 million vehicles, up 3.3 percent from the same period a year ago. (Reporting By Norihiko Shirouzu; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)