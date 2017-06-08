China May vehicle sales rise 1.2 pct y/y - Passenger Car Association

BEIJING, June 8 (Reuters) - Passenger vehicle sales in China to retail customers rose 1.2 percent in May from a year earlier, the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) said on Thursday.

Retail sales totalled 1.8 million vehicles in May, according to data posted on the CPCA website. For the first five months of the year, passenger car sales fell 0.9 percent compared to the same period a year ago.

The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, whose statistics are generally viewed as the benchmark for the industry, is due to report wholesale data for May on Monday.