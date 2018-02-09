FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Reuters Investigates
Winter Olympics
Singapore Airshow
Markets
Environment
Entertainment
The Wider Image
#Consumer Products & Retail News
February 9, 2018 / 6:37 AM / a day ago

China Jan vehicle sales rise 11.6 pct - industry association

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Feb 9 (Reuters) - China’s automobile sales in January increased 11.59 percent from a year earlier to 2.81 million vehicles, an industry association said on Friday, a fast start to the year amid a broader slowdown in the world’s largest auto market.

The increase, the eighth straight month sales have risen, follows a 0.1 percent year-on-year increase in overall auto sales in December.

The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) has previously forecast that China’s auto market will likely see growth of around 3 percent this year, in what would be a second straight year of lacklustre growth. (Reporting by Pei Li and Norihiko Shirouzu; Writing by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.