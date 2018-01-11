FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China NEV sales seen up 40 pct in 2018 - industry association
Sections
Featured
Trump denies offensive language on immigration
Trump denies offensive language on immigration
Trump denies offensive language on immigration
Trump denies offensive language on immigration
Trump denies offensive language on immigration
Trump denies offensive language on immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
January 11, 2018 / 8:04 AM / 2 days ago

China NEV sales seen up 40 pct in 2018 - industry association

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Jan 11 (Reuters) - China’s new-energy vehicles (NEVs) are expected to see sales growth of around 40 percent in 2018, an industry association said on Thursday.

Sales of NEVs would definitely top 1 million vehicles this year, one official from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) told a press conference.

China’s finance ministry said in December it will extend a tax rebate on purchases of NEVs until the end of 2020, a boost for hybrid and electric car makers amid a shift by policy-makers away from the traditional internal combustion engines. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.