Toyota says China September vehicle sales up 14.1 pct y/y
#Consumer Products & Retail News
October 10, 2017 / 6:05 AM / in 10 days

Toyota says China September vehicle sales up 14.1 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp’s sales in China grew 14.1 percent in September from a year earlier to 118,900 vehicles, following a 13.2 percent increase in August, the company said on Tuesday.

The Japanese automaker’s sales in the first nine months of the year totaled 960,400 vehicles, a 7.9 percent increase from the same period a year ago.

Toyota, Japan’s top automaker by volume, is on target to sell more than 1.21 million vehicles this year in China, the world’s biggest auto market, up from the 1.2 million vehicles it sold in 2016. (Reporting By Norihiko Shirouzu; writing by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Stephen Coates)

