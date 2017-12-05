FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Group led by Baidu Capital to invest in EV start-up WM Motor - MW exec
Sections
Featured
Businesses, unions urge UK and EU to settle citizens' rights for Christmas
The road to Brexit
Businesses, unions urge UK and EU to settle citizens' rights for Christmas
U.S. inmate deaths reveal “torturous” use of Tasers
Special Report
reuters investigates
U.S. inmate deaths reveal “torturous” use of Tasers
London hails electric cabs for a fare to a "different world"
Environment
London hails electric cabs for a fare to a "different world"
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
December 5, 2017 / 8:42 AM / a day ago

Group led by Baidu Capital to invest in EV start-up WM Motor - MW exec

Norihiko Shirouzu

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Dec 5 (Reuters) - WM Motor, one of China’s electric car startups, will receive a sizable investment from a group of investors led by Baidu Capital, WM Motor founder and chief executive Freeman Shen told Reuters.

Shen, who left Chinese automaker Zhejiang Geely Holding Group to establish WM Motor, said the group of investors included Baidu as well as Susquehanna International Group (SIG) and Amiba Capital.

Shen declined to discuss how much the Shanghai auto startup received from the latest round of fund-raising. But two other individuals familiar with the matter said the company raised several billions of yuan.

Since its establishment a few years ago, WM Motor has cumulatively raised about 12 billion yuan, according to Shen. He told Reuters in a telephone interview the company needs roughly 20 billion yuan to realise the firm’s business case.

WM Motor is expected to make an announcement on the latest investment as early as in a few hours.

Reporting By Norihiko Shirouzu; EDiting by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.