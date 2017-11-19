FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hainan Airlines to launch new Sydney route - Xinhua
November 19, 2017 / 8:31 AM / 2 days ago

Hainan Airlines to launch new Sydney route - Xinhua

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Nov 19 (Reuters) - China’s Hainan Airlines will start direct flights from its base in Haikou, on Hainan island, to Sydney, Australia, from Jan. 30, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday.

The airline will fly an Airbus A330 on the new route twice a week, Xinhua said, adding the service was designed to meet increasing demand from tourists and business people.

It will be the first international route operated by Hainan Airlines from its home on the southern island province and the company’s seventh direct route to Australia, according to Xinhua.

Hainan Airlines already flies to Sydney from the cities of Xian and Changsha, and to other Australian destinations, including Cairns and Melbourne, from other Chinese cities. (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Robert Birsel)

