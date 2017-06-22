FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
China bank non-performing loan ratio dropped slightly at end May
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
Markets
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
Technology
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
UK consumer spending sees longest decline since 2013
UK consumer spending sees longest decline since 2013
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 22, 2017 / 7:42 AM / 2 months ago

China bank non-performing loan ratio dropped slightly at end May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, June 22 (Reuters) - The non-performing loan (NPL) ratio for all Chinese banks stood at 1.99 percent at the end of May, down 0.16 percentage points from the same period last year, Liu Zhiqing of the China Banking Regulatory Commission told reporters on Thursday.

The ratio covers all Chinese banks, including policy lenders.

The more commonly reported NPL ratio for commercial banks was 1.74 percent at the end of March, unchanged from the end of 2016.

Liu also said small and medium-sized banks needed to strengthen their liquidity and interest rate management. (Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Joseph Radford)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.