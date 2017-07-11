FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
China commercial banks' NPL ratio 1.86 pct at end-May - Xinhua
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
WORLD
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banking and Financial News
July 11, 2017 / 11:18 AM / a month ago

China commercial banks' NPL ratio 1.86 pct at end-May - Xinhua

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, July 11 (Reuters) - The non-performing loan (NPL) ratio of Chinese commercial banks stood at 1.86 percent at the end of May, the official Xinhua news agency quoted vice chairman of China's banking regulator as saying on Tuesday.

Commercial banks' NPL ratio was 1.74 percent at the end of March.

Chinese banks have signed debt-to-equity swap agreements with more than 50 companies, worth more than 700 billion yuan ($102.95 billion), Xinhua said citing the vice chairman, Wang Zhaoxing. ($1 = 6.7996 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.