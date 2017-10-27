FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-China's Bank of Communications' Q3 profit up 3.5 pct
#Banking and Financial News
October 27, 2017 / 9:33 AM / a day ago

RPT-China's Bank of Communications' Q3 profit up 3.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats with no changes to text)

SHANGHAI, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Bank of Communications Co Ltd , China’s fifth-largest listed bank by assets, reported a 3.5 percent rise in third-quarter net profit and no change to its bad loan ratio.

BoCom on Friday posted a net profit of 15.44 billion yuan ($2.32 billion) for the July-September period, up slightly from 14.92 billion yuan a year earlier.

That is slightly below the 4 percent average rise in third quarter net profit estimated by four analysts surveyed by Reuters.

BoCom’s net interest margin was 1.57 percent at end-September, up 1 basis point compared with that in the second quarter.

The bank’s non-performing loan ratio was 1.51 percent at end-September, unchanged from end-June.

$1 = 6.6512 Chinese yuan Reporting by Engen Tham in SHANGHAI and Shu Zhang in BEIJING; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

