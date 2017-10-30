FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-China's top bank ICBC Q3 profit rises 3.3 pct, above estimates
Sections
Featured
Two ex-Trump aides charged in Russia probe, third pleads guilty
U.S.
Two ex-Trump aides charged in Russia probe, third pleads guilty
China considers three-year jail terms for disrespecting flag
China
China considers three-year jail terms for disrespecting flag
Mo Farah splits with coach Salazar, moving back to London
Sport
Mo Farah splits with coach Salazar, moving back to London
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banking and Financial News
October 30, 2017 / 9:42 AM / a day ago

UPDATE 1-China's top bank ICBC Q3 profit rises 3.3 pct, above estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* ICBC Q3 net profit up 3.3 pct to 75 bln yuan

* NPL ratio 1.56 pct at end-Sept vs 1.57 pct at end-June

* Net interest margin rises to 2.17 pct from 2.16 pct end-June (Adds details, share price)

BEIJING, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) , the country’s biggest-listed lender by assets, reported on Monday a 3.3 percent rise in net profit for the third quarter, as loan quality and interest margins stabilised.

State-controlled ICBC, one of the world’s top banks by market capitalisation and assets, posted net profit of 75 billion yuan ($11.28 billion) for the three months through September against 72.6 billion yuan in the same period a year earlier.

That was slightly above the 2.5 percent average net profit growth estimate of three analysts surveyed by Reuters.

ICBC’s non-performing loan (NPL) ratio was 1.56 percent at end-September, down from 1.57 percent at end-June. The volume of NPLs amounted to 220 billion yuan, representing an increase of 8.2 billion yuan from the end of last year.

The bank also slightly boosted its loan-loss allowance ratio - a measure of cash set aside as a percentage of reported NPLs - to 148.42 percent at end-September, still below a regulatory threshold of 150 percent.

ICBC’s net interest margin rose to 2.17 percent from 2.16 percent at the end of June.

ICBC’s Shanghai-listed shares closed up 0.97 percent ahead of the results announcement, compared with a 0.30 percent fall in the benchmark Shanghai Shenzhen CSI 300 index. ($1 = 6.6466 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Shu Zhang, Matthew Miller and Engen Tham; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.