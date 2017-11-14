FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China c.bank says to auction 120 bln yuan in 3-month deposits on Nov 17
Steady inflation leaves question mark over BoE rate action
economy
Steady inflation leaves question mark over BoE rate action
Oil seen as real prize of Iran's Kurdish adventure
Middle East
Oil seen as real prize of Iran's Kurdish adventure
Italy's election pits populists against populists
euro zone
Italy's election pits populists against populists
November 14, 2017 / 2:54 AM / a day ago

China c.bank says to auction 120 bln yuan in 3-month deposits on Nov 17

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Nov 14 (Reuters) - China’s central bank said on Tuesday it would auction 120 billion yuan ($18.08 billion) of three-month deposits to commercial banks on Nov. 17.

The maturity date of the deposits is Feb. 23.

The central bank’s stated auction amount differs from the finance ministry‘s, which said on Monday the central bank will auction 80 billion yuan of three-month deposits to commercial banks on Nov. 17.

The finance ministry has yet to respond to a fax from Reuters seeking clarification.

The central bank operates the sale on behalf of China’s finance ministry, which runs a cash management programme. Banks will bid for the right to take the deposits.

$1 = 6.6388 Chinese yuan Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Sam Holmes

