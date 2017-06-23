China's money rates fall, thanks to improved cash conditions

SHANGHAI, June 23 (Reuters) - China's primary money rates fell this week, which traders credited to improved cash conditions in the interbank market in spite of the central bank's net cash drain by open market operations. The volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark seven-day repo traded in the interbank market, considered the best indicator of general liquidity in China, was 2.8058 percent on Friday, nearly 15 basis points lower than the previous week's closing average rate of 2.9513 percent. Falls in money rates stemmed from rising fiscal expenditures, which eased liquidity stress caused by seasonal cash demand and maturing reverse repos, according to market players. "Fiscal expenditures were increasing towards the month-end to counter maturing reverse repos, liquidity in the banking system was staying at a relatively high level," the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said in a statement. In open market operations (OMO), the PBOC drained a net 60 billion yuan ($8.77 billion) through reverse bond repurchase agreements this week, compared with last week's 410 billion yuan net injection, the most since mid-January moves to meet Lunar New Year holiday cash demands. On Wednesday, the central bank started draining cash via reverse repos for the first time in two weeks. On Friday, it skipped an OMO for the first time since late May, but drained 50 billion yuan from the market, via maturing repos. Traders said the liquidity drain did not affect market sentiment as money conditions were balanced. A trader at a Chinese bank said most market participants started preparing for the "Macro Prudential Assessments" (MPA) of lenders early this time as June is known as a sensitive period. Cash conditions are traditionally tight in June, and memories remain fresh of a June 2013 crunch that sent money rates soaring and spooked global markets. Market watchers said authorities were paying close attention to cash conditions to avoid creating any fresh systemic risks amid the country's deleveraging campaign and tightened regulations. "Regulatory adjustments targeting 'financial leverage' will likely be a dynamic process, rather than one that follows a strict pre-set path," China International Capital Corp said in a note this week. Financial News, a PBOC-owned publication, reported on Friday that financial institutions had shown significantly increased confidence to smoothly go through the month-end. "The central bank has provided major commercial banks with sufficient liquidity through tools including medium-term lending facility and reverse repos in June," the newspaper said, citing the PBOC as saying liquidity was "ample" and market expectations "stable". Longer-term interest rates also eased this week. The Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (SHIBOR) for one-month tenor fell to 4.5890 percent on Friday, compared with 4.6990 percent a week earlier, the highest since April 2015. The three-month rate fell through the week to 4.6300 percent on Friday, down from 4.7613 percent on June 16. Key money rates at a glance: Volume-wei Previous Change (bps) Volume ghted day (%) average rate (%) Interbank repo market Overnight 2.7640 2.8311 -6.71 0.00 Seven-day 2.8058 2.9589 -15.31 0.00 14-day 4.1685 4.2112 -4.27 0.00 Shanghai stock exchange repo market Overnight 3.9050 4.1000 -19.50 348,753.6 0 Seven-day<CN7DR 4.6100 4.7550 -14.50 29,216.90 PO=SS> 14-day 4.4000 4.8750 -47.50 5,972.10 PBOC Guidance Rates Overnight 2.8000 2.8500 -5.00 <CN1DRPFIX=CFXS > Seven-day 3.0000 3.4000 -40.00 <CN7DRPFIX=CFXS > 14-day 4.3000 3.9800 +32.00 <CN14DRPFIX=CFX S> SHANGHAI INTERBANK OFFERED RATE Overnight 2.8100 2.8690 -5.90 Seven-day 2.9360 2.9432 -0.72 Three-month 4.6300 4.6521 -2.21 KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS: Instrument RIC Rate Spread vs 1 yr official deposit rate* 2 yr IRS based on 1 CNABAD2YF= 0.0000 -1.5 year benchmark 5 yr 7-day repo swap CNYQB7R5Y= 3.7500 n/a *This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market expectations of an interest rate cut or rise China FX and money market guide: China debt market guide: SHIBOR rates: Reports on central bank open market operations: New Chinese debt issues: Prices for central bank bills, treasury bonds and sovereign bonds: Overview of China financial market data: ($1 = 6.8391 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Winni Zhou and David Stanway; Editing by Richard Borsuk)