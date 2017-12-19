FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Yield on China NCDs at record high as year-end approaches
Sections
Featured
Central banks, trade and bubbles threaten the status quo
analysis
Central banks, trade and bubbles threaten the status quo
Brace for a general election next year - Corbyn
uk
Brace for a general election next year - Corbyn
Chocolate makers innovate to entice health-conscious consumers
lifestyle
Chocolate makers innovate to entice health-conscious consumers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banking and Financial News
December 19, 2017 / 2:36 AM / a day ago

Yield on China NCDs at record high as year-end approaches

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Yields on negotiable certificates of deposit (NCDs) hit record highs on Monday, reflecting banks’ strong demand for cash near the end of the year.

The yield on three-month AAA-rated NCDs, the most commonly issued type of NCD, reached 5.1 percent on Monday, exceeding a previous high of 5.09 percent hit in April 2015.

The yield on three-month AA+-rated NCDs AA+NCD3MS=CFXS was at 5.3019 percent.

NCDs have been an increasingly popular source of funding among smaller banks, but have come under the regulatory spotlight amid a campaign to reduce financial risk.

Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Eric Meijer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.