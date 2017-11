SHANGHAI, Nov 27 (Reuters) - China’s Ministry of Finance on Monday auctioned 26.4 billion yuan ($4.00 billion) of special treasury bonds at a 5-year tenor and yield of 3.8837 percent, traders said.

For stories on Chinese debt issues, click on ($1 = 6.6011 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Eric Meijer)