China's primary money rates mixed, market awaits fresh funds next week

SHANGHAI, Dec 22 (Reuters) - China's short-term money rates fell this week while a longer-term one rose, as the market for the latter experienced liquidity stress that is expected to ease by early next week with fund injections from the Finance Ministry. The volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark seven-day repo traded in the interbank market, considered the best indicator of general liquidity in China, was 2.7577 percent on Friday afternoon, around 16 basis points lower than the previous week's closing average rate of 2.9185 percent. But the 14-day repo rate rose through the week on rising demand from financial institutions for funds through the year-end. The rate for the 14-day tenor traded at 4.3579 percent, about 20 basis points higher than the closing average rate a week earlier. Traders said the market sentiment was fine with overall ample liquidity in the banking system, but funds for the banks to get through the coming year-end and holidays were still in need. Ming Ming, analyst at CITIC Securities, said he expects huge amounts of state funds to be put into the banking system early next week to ease the tight liquidity. "A total of around 1.7 trillion yuan ($258.81 billion) worth of fiscal expenditure is ready to release in December to support the liquidity and turn it back to neutral," he said in a note. In late December, traditionally, the Ministry of Finance increases its monthly distribution of deposits to firms and individuals who benefit from government programs, lifting banking system deposits. In open market operations, the People's Bank of China this week injected a net 200 billion yuan, up from 80 billion yuan a week earlier. The government, following the annual Central Economic Work Conference (CEWC), said on Wednesday that it would maintain prudent, neutral monetary policy next year as it looks to improve the quality of growth. Many China market watchers expect the monetary policy stance could be tighter in 2018 amid a deleveraging campaign. "The CEWC suggests the deleveraging pressure will continue unless growth slows down meaningfully," Larry Hu, analyst at Macquarie Capital, said in research note. The wording about money supply has been tweaked to "controlling the floodgate" from "adjusting" in last year's statement, which implied a tightening bias, Tommy Xie, economist at OCBC Bank in Singapore said in a note to clients. Key money rates at a glance: Volume-wei Previous Change (bps) Volume ghted day (%) average rate (%) Interbank repo market Overnight 2.5692 2.6103 -4.11 0.00 Seven-day 2.7577 2.8214 -6.37 0.00 14-day 4.3718 4.5319 -16.01 0.00 Shanghai stock exchange repo market Overnight 3.4300 2.5900 +84.00 472,241.4 0 Seven-day<CN7DR 6.0300 3.8950 +213.50 43,034.80 PO=SS> 14-day 5.5950 5.9250 -33.00 10,206.70 PBOC Guidance Rates Overnight 2.5800 2.6500 -7.00 <CN1DRPFIX=CFXS > Seven-day 2.9000 3.1500 -25.00 <CN7DRPFIX=CFXS > 14-day 4.9000 5.0000 -10.00 <CN14DRPFIX=CFX S> SHANGHAI INTERBANK OFFERED RATE Overnight 2.6120 2.6650 -5.30 Seven-day 2.8670 2.8710 -0.40 Three-month 4.8908 4.8676 +2.32 KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS: Instrument RIC Rate Spread vs 1 yr official deposit rate* 2 yr IRS based on 1 CNABAD2YF= 0.0000 -1.5 year benchmark 5 yr 7-day repo swap CNYQB7R5Y= 4.0200 n/a *This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market expectations of an interest rate cut or rise China FX and money market guide: China debt market guide: SHIBOR rates: Reports on central bank open market operations: New Chinese debt issues: Prices for central bank bills, treasury bonds and sovereign bonds: Overview of China financial market data: ($1 = 6.5684 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Brenda Goh)