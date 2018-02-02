FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 2, 2018 / 5:34 AM / 2 days ago

UK says signs over 9 bln pounds in deals during PM's China trip

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Britain signed deals worth more than 9 billion pounds ($12.83 billion) creating over 2,500 jobs across the United Kingdom during Prime Minister Theresa May’s visit to China this week, the British government said on Friday.

“The agreements signed this week, valued at more than 9 billion pounds, demonstrate a clear demand for British goods and services,” International Trade Secretary Liam Fox said in the statement. ($1 = 0.7013 pounds) (Reporting by William James; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

